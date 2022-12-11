VIDEO: Portable excited as he welcomes child with baby mama

Controversial Nigerian Singer, Portable has welcomed a child with his baby mama weeks after his wife cried out that the singer was planning to take a second wife.

The musician reportedly planned to marry a second woman after having an affair with her, which led to some conflict with his first spouse.

According to information posted on the singer’s Instagram page, Portable’s baby mom gave birth to the child early on Sunday.

Announcing the arrival of the baby, Portable wrote;