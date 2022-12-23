VIDEO: Portable settles rift with Small Doctor hours after calling him out for setting him up

Controversial Nigerian artist Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, claims to have reconciled his differences with Small Doctor.

A few hours after claiming that Small Doctor sent some “awawa” lads after him and instructed them to strip him naked so that he might enter to rescue him like a messiah, The Zazuu Crooner spoke about the reconciliation.

The singer of “Zazoo Zeh” claimed they had patched things up in a Friday Instagram video after some well-known people got involved.

The singer of “Penalty” allegedly made contact with Portable and requested a truce.

In the video, Small Doctor can be seen laughing as Portable teases him. He pleaded with the contentious vocalist to maintain the status quo.

In the video, the couple posed for selfies while others applauded them.

