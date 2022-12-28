VIDEO: Scary moment man almost choked to death at dinner without friends noticing

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

On social media, a video of a guy who nearly passed away while eating supper with his buddies has gone viral.

In the widely shared video, the man is seen eating while sitting with companions. The man’s mouth is gaping wide, though, and he is seated awkwardly.

Sadly, his friends failed to notice and continued to eat like all was well. Thankfully, a stranger at the same restaurant noticed him and went to his aid.

This had seem very strange for the person behind the camera as the person kept zooming on the person eating.

The post reads:

“This dude is literally dying—and his friends continue to eat as if everything was normal—luckily he had a stranger on his side.”

