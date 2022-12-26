VIDEO: Scary moment Zinoleesky almost lost his arm while shooting ‘Christmas banger’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

Afrobeat Singer, Zinoleesky has almost his hands while shooting fireworks.

A video which surfaced on the internet showed the musician shooting a banger, also called firecracker which nearly damaged his left hand.

As he raised the fireworks to the sky to blast them, something from the bottom of the device accidentally backfired and injured his hand.

When the knockout that emerged from the bottom part made contact with Zinoleesky’s body, he bolted away to avoid getting hurt.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

 

In the same spirit of Christmas, Actress Iyabo Ojo has shared some photos of herself and blended family.

The photos are fast winning the hearts of many, as they gush over her blended and united family.

Iyabo Ojo, her partner Paul Okoye, their children Festus and Priscilla, as well as Paul Okoye’s two children, gathered for a loving family photo session.

