VIDEO: Singer Paul Okoye and girlfriend jet off for the New Year holiday

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Paul Okoye, One of popular twin group, P-square has set the internet on fire as he jets off with his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma for the new year celebration.

The singer’s 22-year-old girlfriend took to her social media page to shared video capturing the moment they boarded the private jet.

Paul and Ivy were seen in the video walking hand in hand as they made their way into the the plane.

Although she didn’t make their destination known, Ivy wished her followers a happy New Year in advance.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

THEINFONG recalls that the duo celebrated their Christmas holiday in Sudan were the twin group had a concert.

As the two had a lovely time in Sudan Paul’s estranged wife, Anita Okoye and Lola Okoye spent time together with their kids in US.

