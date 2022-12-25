VIDEO: Singer Paul Okoye jets off to South Sudan with girlfriend, Ifeoma for Christmas

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Singer, Paul Okoye and his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma has jet off to South Sudan for Christmas celebration.

Paul posted a video of himself and his girlfriend traveling for Christmas while dressed alike on his Instagram account.

The musician has a gig in Sudan where he and his brother, Peter Okoye, will be playing for the holiday.

Anita Okoye, the estranged wife of Paul Okoye, and Lola Omotayo, the wife of Peter Okoye, are celebrating the holiday season together while the brothers are away in Sudan.

As reported by THEINFONG, Lola Omotayo Okoye and Anita Okoye brought the kids together for some cousin time as they celebrate 2022 Christmas.

Anita Okoye, the estranged wife of Paul Okoye, took to her Instagram story to share clips from the heartwarming reunion moments.

The recently divorced Anita revealed that she hid Peter Okoye’s kids, Cameron and Aliona in the basement for the surprise to work.

The cousins were so excited to see each other as they hugged and rejoiced.

