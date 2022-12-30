VIDEO: Singer Tiwa Savage stirs reaction with her outfit to Afro Nation

Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage has stirred backlash from critics following her outfit to Afro Nation 2022 concert in Ghana.

The mother of one who donned a see-through outfit with an over sized high thigh boot at the fest stirred reactions as naysayers were displeased with her choice of outfit.

A video making rounds on the internet, showed Tiwa Savage hitting the stage with her sheer.

Reacting to this, a lot of social media users had things to say about her outfit.

One Deeezan foods wrote: “I wonder when she would start dressing her age. She is not Ayra Starr.

One Everyday life with Cherechi wrote: “This costume is not it. She’s beautiful as always but I don’t like the outfit

One Pastor Sade Popoola wrote: “Nakedness is not beautiful. You stated well. Tiwa but what happened to you. Don’t forget you are not white nor an American. I pray that the Lord will help you

One Chiaka wrote: “One word for whoever put thjs look together. Last warning, don’t cheapen our Tiwa like this again. What is the junkie look?

One Getfit Edirin wrote: “Tiwa with the good voice. But this your outfit looks cheap. You can be covered and still look beautiful”.