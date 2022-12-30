VIDEO: Singer Tiwa Savage stirs reaction with her outfit to Afro Nation

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage has stirred backlash from critics following her outfit to Afro Nation  2022 concert in Ghana.

The mother of one who donned a see-through outfit with an over sized high thigh boot at the fest stirred reactions as naysayers were displeased with her choice of outfit.

A video making rounds on the internet, showed Tiwa Savage hitting the stage with her sheer.

Reacting to this, a lot of social media users had things to say about her outfit.

One Deeezan foods wrote: “I wonder when she would start dressing her age. She is not Ayra Starr.

One Everyday life with Cherechi wrote: “This costume is not it. She’s beautiful as always but I don’t like the outfit

One Pastor Sade Popoola wrote: “Nakedness is not beautiful. You stated well. Tiwa but what happened to you. Don’t forget you are not white nor an American. I pray that the Lord will help you

One Chiaka wrote: “One word for whoever put thjs look together. Last warning, don’t cheapen our Tiwa like this again. What is the junkie look?

One Getfit Edirin wrote: “Tiwa with the good voice. But this your outfit looks cheap. You can be covered and still look beautiful”.

