VIDEO: Stefflon Don finds love again, gushes over romantic surprise from new man

By Deborah Ngere

Stefflon Don the ex girlfriend of Grammy Award winning singer, Burna Boy has finally found love again after their messy breakup.

Stefflon, who turned 31 today, posted a sweet video of the lovely birthday surprise her new boyfriend gave her. The video includes balloons, luxury gifts, and rose petals.

“Him” was the caption for the video.

You may remember that Stefflon and Burna Boy recently exchanged insults after the latter referred to him as a “mummy’s boy” in one of her TikTok videos.

Following their messy breakup, the American singer appears to have given love another chance.

Recall that Stefflon was questioned about whether she would want to date an industry guy or someone different during an interview with media personality TT Torrez on the New York-based radio station Hot 97.

Torrez, the singer of “Hurtin’ Me” responded in the negative, saying, “Certainly not musically. I’m fine with that.

