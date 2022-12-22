VIDEO: “This is pure witchcraft” — Speculations as soldier ants attack pot of jollof rice

A Nigerian woman has revealed how her jollof rice was attacked by soldier ants.

A video making rounds on social media captured the infestation of soldier ants around a pot of jollof rice.

The lady claimed that she had intended to go back home to her pot of food, but she was surprised to find that the ant armies had been there before.

Sadly, she made the decision to forgo the decadent pot of Jollof for the local garri, sometimes known as cassava flakes, for dinner.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

“Next time, please keep your kitchen clean, extremely clean, this one is not a witchcraft, clean,” a social media user wrote in reaction.

Another concerned user added, “This is Pure Witchcraft.”

See more reactions below …

M.D malvin said: “If there destroy your property den it a danger sign, but if there just working round without spoiling anything, put sugar in a bow, add water and sprinkle.”

Fuseini M Amin said: “Where I’m from when this happened it means success is at the Conner, pray for it blessing is on the way to you.”

OluboriOluwakemi said: “Goosebumps all over me as I was watching it. Better go and rent another house.”