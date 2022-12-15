VIDEO: UK influencer finally breaks silence over affair with DJ Cuppy’s fiance

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

UK influencer Fiona Michelle finally speaks out after receiving criticism for her romance with Ryan Taylor, which ended before he proposed to DJ Cuppy.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Ryan Taylor, DJ Cuppy’s fiancee, is said to have been in a romantic relationship with a UK influencer, Fiona Michelle, shortly before proposing to the Nigerian billionaire’s daughter.

Love pictures of the influencer and DJ Cuppy’s boxer fiance were all over the internet.

Fiona Michelle, who has since kept quiet about the negative attention her social media accounts received, now discusses the love triangle.

In a post via her TikTok page, she emphasized the shock of waking up to the drama and also how her man, Ryan Taylor had been taken away.

“Waking up to social media on a random Sunday; damn someone took my bitch,” she wrote.

 

