VIDEO: Veteran actor, Emeka Ani reveals his battle with eye problem is causing blindness

By Deborah Ngere

Nollywood veteran actor, Emeka Ani, has opened up on battling with eye problems which could result to blindness if left unchecked.

The actor has solicited for support from Nigerians pleading for assistance.

As previously reported by THEINFONG,  in November, the actor received a six million naira gift from senior prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Warri, Jeremiah Fufeyin, to pay for surgery.

The actor explained that despite the operation he had already done, he still requires another procedure due to an eye issue that, if left unchecked, might result in blindness.

The actor revealed this in a video that was published on Sunday on the Instagram page of his friend Muonago Collins.

Speaking in the video, he said:

“There was a growth around my eyes, if you look at it very well you’ll see the growth coming to the black spot and if care is not properly taken, it might result to blindness.

“So I want to plead with you once again my brothers and sisters to kindly help me so I can be taken abroad for proper medication and surgery. I have gone to so many hospitals here in Nigeria but to no avail. Please kindly help me so I can make use of my sight once again.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

