VIDEO: “Why I use Portable as a case study to train Ayra Starr and Rema” – Don Jazzy spills

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Mavin boss, Don Jazzy has revealed that he uses Portable as a case study to train his upcoming singers, Ayra Starr and Rema.

The Mavins founder said in an interview with Joey Akan that Portable, despite his talent, doesn’t receive the same press as Portable due to his problematic lifestyle.

He used the example of Portable, who has been in the spotlight for a year and already has a million Instagram followers, in contrast to Buju, who is still having trouble gaining followers, to further demonstrate his argument.

Digitally speaking, he continued by saying that algorithms would continue to prefer Portable over Buju because he keeps people entertained.

The well-known music entrepreneur claimed that he still drills the idea into the minds of his artists, including Rema and Ayra Starr, to adopt Portable’s approach.

Watch video below;

