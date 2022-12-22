VIDEO: “Why won’t I worship” — Man grateful as he escapes fire accident with wife

A viral video shows how a man and his wife escape death after their car went up in flames on the highway.

The couple who seem to be travelling home for Xmas got into an accident and the car burst into flames.

Social media users have been sharing a video that shows the moment a car on the highway burst into flames and burned to ashes.

The video was posted on social media by the car owner and his wife, who managed to flee the situation and expressed their thanks to God.

As he watched the car transform from a fully functional vehicle to a metal scrap, he could be heard in the video asking himself hypothetical questions.

Expressing gratitude to his maker he wrote;

“Why won’t I worship God; what if I had died,”

Watch the video below ;