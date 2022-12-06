TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding…

VIDEO: “You’re fat” – Seun kuti slams Aisha Buhari, dares her to arrest him

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Fuji Singer, Seun Kuti has made a provocative video to the first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

The son of music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has charged at Aisha Buhari and called her fat.

In that regard, Seun Kuti, who is popular for always speaking his truth steps out to do the same and shared the president’s wife to get him arrested.

READ ALSO

“I think I need to get married” – Juliana…

Actress, Anita Joseph slam Osagie Elegbe for cautioning…

While calling her out via the image-sharing platform, he stated that not only is Aisha fat, but she got fat through the money meant for Nigerians.

 

Recall that few weeks ago, the first lady arrested an undergraduate for calling her fat.

According to reports making rounds, Aminu Muhammed, a final year student of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa was arrested by officers of the Nigerian secret police, Department of State Services on the basis that his tweet dated 2nd June is slander to the First Lady.

Muhammed in his tweet said the First Lady had suddenly added weight after taking part in plundering the nation’s resources as the masses endured hardship under her husband’s regime.

He Tweeted in Hausa: in Hausa: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa Muhammed ankoshi”, which could be translated as “the mother has got fatter by eating masses’ money.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her after twerking for…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

Lady recounts how students mistook class presentation for bandit attack (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Why my husband tried to kill me at midnight – Woman narrates touching…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne Jegede opens up…

“I left her at 4 months” – Mother reunites with daughter 4…

“My sister-in-law threatened to send me away if I deliver a girl”…

“Widow at 21” – Nigerian girl who married at 20 laments as…

Man laces lover’s drink with substance in hotel, robs her of valuables…

Tiwa Savage reacts as singer, Patoranking rocks her on stage (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More