“We ended up falling in love” – Ashmusy tease as she shares lovely moments with Don Jazzy

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Skitmaker, Ashmusy has shared some lovely moments she had with Mavin boss, Don Jazzy on her Instagram page as she teases a possible relationship.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress cum influencer shared photos of them having lovely moments and captioned it:

“Yesterday I went to visit @donjazzy so I can maybe get signed into MAVINS ..but we ended up falling in love ☺️🥺 my big baby❤️

(Na joke oh!!!🤣). … what’s your best slide ?

Enjoy this Don’s house dump🥳 it was funn.. we play toomuch 🤣

THANKYOU sir @donjazzy for being the best human in the world❤️”

Recall that a few days back, the actress was dragged for claiming she spends 2M per day on life expense.

The socialite made this assertion on her Instagram story a few weeks ago where she revealed she spends N2 million every day in solving ‘life problems’.

