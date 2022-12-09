“We swore never to leave each other” – Lady takes food to mad boyfriend says they took an oath (Video)

A lady has taken the internet by storm after sharing a video of herself feeding a madman whom she claimed to be her lover.

The lady identified as Vinash blinkz revealed that they had sworn to themselves to be together till death, so she can’t leave him alone.

In her words:

“We swear to ourselves that only death can separate us so I can’t leave him alone”.

This raised mixed reactions from netizens as many couldn’t bring themselves to believe it. Some said she is just chasing clout while others sympathized and pray for her.

@chineduume1 said, “see clean boxer wey mad person wear…

for the girl your boyfriend dey mad u leave am em wear dirty cloth😂😂😂😂.”

@johnessel08 said, “i always see real luv on movies n videos whyyyyyyyyyy Hmmmmm.”

@helen_seba7 said, “and i almost believed till i saw the clean boxers 🥴. 😄.”

@hawakemokai12 said, “make be he went against ur oaths that’s why he went mad😏 if its not a content na.”

@koramadampomaa said, “this mad person is skillful he cn make necklace out of bottles. eiii Abigail wo papa da wa se.jx for views n likes😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

@user6335822038506 said, “it is not true i will not belive it.”

Watch video below: