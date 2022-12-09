TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to…

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu…

“We swore never to leave each other” – Lady takes food to mad boyfriend says they took an oath (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken the internet by storm after sharing a video of herself feeding a madman whom she claimed to be her lover.

The lady identified as Vinash blinkz revealed that they had sworn to themselves to be together till death, so she can’t leave him alone.

In her words:

READ ALSO

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young,…

Man beats 3-year-old daughter to death, attempts to flee…

“We swear to ourselves that only death can separate us so I can’t leave him alone”.

This raised mixed reactions from netizens as many couldn’t bring themselves to believe it. Some said she is just chasing clout while others sympathized and pray for her.

@chineduume1 said, “see clean boxer wey mad person wear…
for the girl your boyfriend dey mad u leave am em wear dirty cloth😂😂😂😂.”

@johnessel08 said, “i always see real luv on movies n videos whyyyyyyyyyy Hmmmmm.”

@helen_seba7 said, “and i almost believed till i saw the clean boxers 🥴. 😄.”

@hawakemokai12 said, “make be he went against ur oaths that’s why he went mad😏 if its not a content na.”

@koramadampomaa said, “this mad person is skillful he cn make necklace out of bottles. eiii Abigail wo papa da wa se.jx for views n likes😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

@user6335822038506 said, “it is not true i will not belive it.”

Watch video below:

@vinash_blinkz

#answer to @SUPERSTAR(lilblinkzofficial2) why always me [email protected](lilblinkzofficial2) #lilblinkzofficial2 #verifylilblinkzofficial2 #superstarlilblinkz #viral #viralvideo #trending #fypシ

♬ original sound – Pinkcable 😎😎😎😎

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to discover she’s a…

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu reportedly…

D’banj finally breaks silence on N-Power fraud allegation

“Igbo wey go havard” – Fans shade Maria as she slams her…

You can’t sing, it’s paid promotion that helps you – Portable blasts Wizkid

I started paying school fees with my earnings in JSS1 – The…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial eyelashes and nails…

“I said yes” – Pregnant lady goes crazy as lover finally…

D’banj released from ICPC custody, 72 hours after arrest

“2022 has been the most challenging” – Wizkid’s…

“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades Frederick’s wife, Peggy…

VIDEO: Singer Davido arrives Qatar with customized blanket of Ifeanyi’s face…

“We ended up falling in love” – Ashmusy tease as she shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More