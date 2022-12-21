“What a son can do, a daughter can do better” – Crowncy Anyanwu surprises mum with SUV, gigantic money cakes on birthday

Popular Nollywood actress and influencer, Crowncy Anyanwu has moved her mother to great joy on her birthday as she surprises her with a new car and multiple gigantic.

The young thespian whose mum turned a new age today decided to make it a memorable birthday for her.

She got her a new Toyota SUV with three gigantic money cake consisting of mint one thousand naira notes.

A video shared on her page captures the heartwarming moment the celebrant was presented with the gifts; she danced happily in her new ride while drum beaters serenaded her.

Sharing the video, Crowncy Anyanwu wrote:

“Big congratulations and happy birthday to my beloved mum!! am happy to gift you your dream car today been your birthday , am super glad to make you this happy today, you have called me more 15 times today to tell me how happy you are , you hv said thank you uncountable times, I can understand how happy you are and that makes me proud of myself , I love you mum .. may God keep blessing and protecting you , I wish you long life peace and prosperity Amen”

Watch the video below: