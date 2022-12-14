“What happened was God’s decision” – Shatta Wale speaks on Wizkid’s inability to sellout Accra stadium (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Shatta Wale, a well-known Ghanaian dancehall artist, has praised Afrobeats singer, Wizkid despite the fact that Wizkid reportedly was unable to fill Accra Sports Stadium.

Big Wiz, who was scheduled to perform but was unable to do so owing to security concerns, received a shoutout from him.

According to Shatta Wale, Wizkid wasn’t actually to blame for what transpired because God’s will prevented the stadium from being sold out.

READ ALSO

Actor, Yul Edochie shows of his rap skills in response to…

“Why I failed to show up for my concert in…

Shatta Wale said this during an interview to promote his forthcoming Freedom Wave concert with music rap star, Medikal.

He further noted that despite what had happened the Grammy-winning artiste is a household name in the world.

“Kudos to Wizkid. He is a household name in world music. Whatever happened was for God to decide,” he said.

Watch the video below:

