“Who’s cutting onions?” – Nigerians gush over Iyabo Ojo’s romantic post (Video)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has got fans tearing up after flaunting some romantic moments she had with her new lover, Paul Okoye.

The excited actress referred to him as her ‘Obim’ while celebrating her 45th birthday on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The mother of two had posted the sweet moments she had with the media personality, Paul Okoye who is popularly referred to as Paul O.

This made netizens emotional as many were pleased with the couple.

Cyber citizens blessed their love while some volunteered to be part of the love celebration amidst the birthday wishes.

Esther said, “Who’s cutting onions😍.”

Dayoamusa said, “Na me dey in charge of FOOD😂😂😂.”

Kiitanbukoka said, “It’s official❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, I am one of the bridesmaid😝😝😝😝😝😝💃💃💃💃 ”

Its.priscy said, “Love to see you happy always😍❤️”.

Kaffydance said, “This is beautiful😍 ”

Ritadominic said, “Oh my heart…❤️❤️.”

Chioma said, “OMG FINALLY!!! I’m so happy you’re happy. You already know how much I love you and I thank God that our paths crossed and you get to be my big sis and i your lil sis for life. Happy birthday to a real one. You are truly cherished. Ezigbo nwanne’m”.

Tokemakinwa said, “Very beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday Queen”.

Watch video below: