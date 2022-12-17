TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” —…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says…

Why I agreed to be the Ooni’s third wife – Olori Tobi Phillips opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

The third wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi who tied the knot with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, has opened up on why she married him.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Olori Tobi said she was introduced to him by someone she knew after the person asked her if she wanted to get married.

In her words,

READ ALSO

Do2dtun’s wife files for divorce over alleged forced…

“If he lays his hands on me, the marriage is…

“Someone called me one day and said, ‘Do you want to get married?’ and he asked if I wanted to get married to Ooni. He introduced me to the Ooni.

At first, I didn’t take it seriously because I was like, ‘what’s going on’.

Then we met and started dating, but there was so many interference and we didn’t get married. That was quite devastating.

I always promised myself that I will marry someone that I love.

There are values that I love in a man and the Ooni has that’s why I later agreed to marry him”.

Reacting to this, Kemi said, “Congratulations but resist d urge to shalaye.”

Tomide said, “Whatever rocks your boat. You don’t owe us any explanation. Enjoy your royal marriage!”

Bshizzle said, “Do you want to get married? Do you want to get married to the Ooni?🙄🤦‍♂️ Sometimes, silence is golden, cos when you speak, you remove all doubts”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” — James Brown opens…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress Njamah’s emotional…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day to day…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Do2dtun’s wife files for divorce over alleged forced ab0rtion, domestic…

Why I agreed to be the Ooni’s third wife – Olori Tobi Phillips opens…

Journalist who shared the video of South Sudan’s president ur!nating on…

“My one true love” – Singer Skales pens emotional note to mother after her…

Customer confronts dispatch rider for allegedly eating food he ordered online

“This peace I’ve found can only come from you” – Nancy Isime…

“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day to day…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More