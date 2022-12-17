Why I agreed to be the Ooni’s third wife – Olori Tobi Phillips opens up

The third wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi who tied the knot with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, has opened up on why she married him.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Olori Tobi said she was introduced to him by someone she knew after the person asked her if she wanted to get married.

In her words,

“Someone called me one day and said, ‘Do you want to get married?’ and he asked if I wanted to get married to Ooni. He introduced me to the Ooni.

At first, I didn’t take it seriously because I was like, ‘what’s going on’.

Then we met and started dating, but there was so many interference and we didn’t get married. That was quite devastating.

I always promised myself that I will marry someone that I love.

There are values that I love in a man and the Ooni has that’s why I later agreed to marry him”.

Reacting to this, Kemi said, “Congratulations but resist d urge to shalaye.”

Tomide said, “Whatever rocks your boat. You don’t owe us any explanation. Enjoy your royal marriage!”

Bshizzle said, “Do you want to get married? Do you want to get married to the Ooni?🙄🤦‍♂️ Sometimes, silence is golden, cos when you speak, you remove all doubts”.