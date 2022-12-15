“Why I am not often in movies like my colleagues” – Actor Akah Nnani

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani, has revealed why he is not often seen on TV screens like the rest of his colleagues.

According to the Igbo actor, he is very picky with the jobs he accepts, hence, reason why his face is not plastered on every screen.

While chatting with Midweek Entertainment, Akah Nnani, who is well known for his supporting role in Banana Island Ghost, said it is intentional for him to determine the type of movies he acts in, adding that as someone who uses his talent to entertain people, he prefers to be diverse instead of being trapped in a box.

In his words:

“I am not in movies very often because it is very intentional for me. I like to select the scripts, jobs, and characters I accept. I like to be very diverse and I don’t want anyone to put me in a box so I am very selective with the scripts, people, and production houses I work with.”

