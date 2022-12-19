“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills amid rumours of clash with Chinenye (Video)

Ace Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has revealed that she will never adopt anyone again.

This is coming after it was speculated that she got into a dispute with her adopted daughter, Chinenye Eucharia.

In the video, Destiny met some excited fans in her car, and the fans couldn’t hide their excitement as they gushed over her. Other girls hugged her through the car window.

According to the Nollywood actress, the fans had seen her and jumped down from the bike they were on. She just had to stop to acknowledge the love, after which she zoomed off.

In her words,

“How they almost hurt themselves jumping down from bike 🚴‍♀️ just to greet me….I had to quickly stop…Love u guys right back❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thanks for capturing this beautiful moment❤️ @irene_ibekwe”.

Reacting to this, a cyber citizen outrightly said the ace actress did not want to adopt anyone again, hence the reason she zoomed off after exchanging pleasantries.

“Lolz…destiny no wan adopt again, she jejely drive the go front” she said.

Responding to this, the self acclaimed dramadoll stylishly spilled the beans,

In her words,

“My sister, since there are lots of disrespectful and ingrates….am done o”.

