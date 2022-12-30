“Why I can no longer use public transportation” – Man narrates embarrassing experience

A Nigerian man has revealed the reason for his recent decision to quit using public transportation.

In the video, he explained the dilemma of how badly he needed to fart in a public vehicle.

He said that there was a loud music playing so he decided to fart along with the beat of the music. However, he noticed that everyone turned to his direction and that was when he realized the music was playing from his headphone.

In his words:

“I was in a taxi when I suddenly realized that I desperately needed to fart. The taxi driver was playing a very loud music so I timed my fart along side with the music, so that nobody would hear the sound of the fart.

“When I finished. I looked around and noticed that everyone in the taxi frowned and was starting at me. Then suddenly remembered and realized that I was listening to the music with my earphones. Iyhoo. The one’s that we’re next to me slowly moved away to the windows and opened them .”

See post below: