“Why I failed to show up for my concert in Ghana” – Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has taken to his Instagram story to tender a public apology to his Ghana fans after failing to show up for a prepared concert.

According to Wizkid, he had technical issues and there was also security issues as well and he couldn’t risk it for a high quality performance.

He then promised to do a makeup concert for them.

In his words,

“Ghana is a country I hold so dear to my heart, first and Foremost I wanna apologise to all my fans! Y’all know I would never do anything, without a serious reasoning behind it.

“My brand is something I don’t joke with! I sincerely apologise, to everyone who made the effort to come out for me last night.

I was charged up, looking forward to doing this show. However, please understand that every decision I made co-sided with honoring my fans, and would only make a drastic decision like this because it was the right thing to do and I had to.

Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high quality show that my fans deserve.

My Team and Myself are working on delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana. It will be just us, me and you. Date and details soon. Love you”

