Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing speaks on why she twerked for Ooni of Ife amidst trolling from critics.

The thespian had stirred mixed reactions after she was spotted in a video gyrating for the monarch.

While speaking on the reason for the suggestive dance moves, she revealed that she was losing the dance to a colleague, that is why she decided to take it to another level.

She added that the dance had clinched her the second position, which earned her a N250K from the monarch.

In her words:

“About yesterday’s judge’s dance competition as my Oga @fagboyobamidele don Dey win me I say make I improvise but las las I came second and walked away with 250k courtesy the king @ooniadimulaife May You live long sir..God bless you abundantly for putting smiles on d faces of millions”.