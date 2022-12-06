“Widow at 21” – Nigerian girl who married at 20 laments as husband dies 1 year later (Video)

A 21-year-old lady has shared heartbreaking story of how she became a widow at the age of 21 after getting married at the age of 20.

She was spotted in a sad video shaving off her hair, as she got set to bury her husband following his death.

According to the lady, she “married at the age of 20, gave birth at 21 and became a widow at 21″.

This made netizens sympathize with her as many encouraged her to be strong.

@user8163361696261doreen said, “be strong you will survive.”

@allezee6 said, “just be sorry dia and me.. I was 22 But now am 27. GOD is there 🙏🙏🙏 it very hard time 😭😭.”

@shirubeby254 said, “bat sheving like that 😳😳😳no anyway rest in peace 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺.”

@razziechazyamanda said, “take heart dear take heart dear may his soul rest in peace amen.”

@lindatossy4 said, “God will make your story to change in Jesus Mighty name!!! He will move mountains for you. Joy is chasing after you!”

@ogbonnayaouzoamak said, “Take heart dear the lord is ur strength.”

