TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding…

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother…

“Widow at 21” – Nigerian girl who married at 20 laments as husband dies 1 year later (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 21-year-old lady has shared heartbreaking story of how she became a widow at the age of 21 after getting married at the age of 20.

She was spotted in a sad video shaving off her hair, as she got set to bury her husband following his death.

According to the lady, she “married at the age of 20, gave birth at 21 and became a widow at 21″.

READ ALSO

Gbenro Ajibade rants as runs girl tries to trap him into…

“Buy her a Benz if she patiently waited for you” —…

This made netizens sympathize with her as many encouraged her to be strong.

@user8163361696261doreen said, “be strong you will survive.”

@allezee6 said, “just be sorry dia and me.. I was 22 But now am 27. GOD is there 🙏🙏🙏 it very hard time 😭😭.”

@shirubeby254 said, “bat sheving like that 😳😳😳no anyway rest in peace 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺.”

@razziechazyamanda said, “take heart dear take heart dear may his soul rest in peace amen.”

@lindatossy4 said, “God will make your story to change in Jesus Mighty name!!! He will move mountains for you. Joy is chasing after you!”

@ogbonnayaouzoamak said, “Take heart dear the lord is ur strength.”

Watch video below:

@irenechinechere

Babe I don’t know what to say but i believe that God knows the best 💔when I close my eyes the thought of how we started is the only thing and I recall but who am I to question God 😔😭💔you will always remain in my heart ❤️Rest in peace love 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#foryoupage #viraltiktok #fypシ゚viral #irene

♬ original sound – neche

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

Lady recounts how students mistook class presentation for bandit attack (Video)

“This is my reality; I’m now a black single mother singing and dancing in…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

Why my husband tried to kill me at midnight – Woman narrates touching…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne Jegede opens up…

“I left her at 4 months” – Mother reunites with daughter 4…

“My sister-in-law threatened to send me away if I deliver a girl”…

“Widow at 21” – Nigerian girl who married at 20 laments as…

Man laces lover’s drink with substance in hotel, robs her of valuables…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More