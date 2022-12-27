Wife goes crazy as husband pays her a surprise visit after being away for months (Video)

A Nigerian man recently surprised his wife by coming back home unannounced after being away for some months.

The heartwarming video shared on TikTok has stirred a lot of reactions from happy netizens on social media.

This was planned between him and his brother who made all the necessary arrangements at home without informing his brother’s wife.

His wife got so excited when he came back home after being away for months and hugged him tightly.

@Hycient Enejor said: “The wife was so happy and this shows that she flows well with the family 🥰🥰 Lord, this is my prayer request 🙏.”

@Chamba Godwin wrote: “That night will be mad. Been a while bro.”

@user6704139021484 said: “The hug wife well self no wahala. Seems u didn’t even miss her🙄.”

@joeramsey08 said: “My big bro wife my best friend… ladies be good ur husband’s family will accept you all. Wish I get a woman like her ijn Amen.”

@elementofafrica wrote: “Shay this first girl wan carry the guy before.”

