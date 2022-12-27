TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over…

Wife goes crazy as husband pays her a surprise visit after being away for months (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man recently surprised his wife by coming back home unannounced after being away for some months.

The heartwarming video shared on TikTok has stirred a lot of reactions from happy netizens on social media.

This was planned between him and his brother who made all the necessary arrangements at home without informing his brother’s wife.

READ ALSO

Romantic moment Mr Eazi sent flowers to girlfriend, Temi…

Top 10 influential persons in history born on Christmas day

His wife got so excited when he came back home after being away for months and hugged him tightly.

Reacting,

@Hycient Enejor said: “The wife was so happy and this shows that she flows well with the family 🥰🥰 Lord, this is my prayer request 🙏.”

@Chamba Godwin wrote: “That night will be mad. Been a while bro.”

@user6704139021484 said: “The hug wife well self no wahala. Seems u didn’t even miss her🙄.”

@joeramsey08 said: “My big bro wife my best friend… ladies be good ur husband’s family will accept you all. Wish I get a woman like her ijn Amen.”

@elementofafrica wrote: “Shay this first girl wan carry the guy before.”

See post;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvRR4Am/

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I thought it was a lie” – Lady reveals what she found out…

Man finds out after 4 years that his babe got married 2 years into their…

Wife goes crazy as husband pays her a surprise visit after being away for months…

Video: I was single for four years before meeting Ivy – Paul Okoye

Skitmaker, Isbae U loses dad popular Yoruba actor Sir Kay Kamoru

Wizkid buys huge Christmas gift for his son, Zion (Video)

Man left speechless after spotting TikTok big girl buying okirika clothes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More