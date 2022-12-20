Wizkid and Jada spotted together in Lagos following rumored ‘breakup’

Grammy award-winning singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun professionally known as Wizkid and Jada, his manager cum babymama has been spotted in Lagos together following a rumoured breakup.

This fresh development comes after the singer declared himself single some weeks ago. He had taken to his official Snapchat page, where he revealed that he had been single for too long.

The shocking nature of his admission led internet users to draw the conclusion that he had served a hot breakfast to Jada.

After the pair was spotted in Lagos yesterday, the surprise on the internet, however, cannot be overstated.

The manner at which Wizkid stared at Jada was one thing that set him apart. It is safe to assume that they have returned as a couple again.