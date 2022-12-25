Wizkid announces fans will no longer pay to attend his shows in Lagos

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known by his stage name, Wizkid has promised that fans will no longer be required to purchase tickets before they can attend his shows in Lagos state.

He stated this during his December 2022 Live in Lagos concert, which he had earlier announced would be his last show in Lagos.

The award-winning singer said his statements are often misquoted, and the recent one about his concert in the city was one of them.

Wizkid noted he will have to start completing his sentences so that it will not be misreported by news outlets and social media users.

According to Big Wiz, when he made the post on his social media page what he meant was that it will be the last time his fans will pay for his show in Nigeria’s commercial capital because it will be free from 2023.

Speaking on stage during a pause of his performance, Starboy said that he felt it was unfair for him to perform all around the world and still return home to ask his people to pay and watch him perform.

Watch video below: