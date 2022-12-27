Wizkid buys huge Christmas gift for his son, Zion (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats singer and song writer Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun gave his son Zion Balogun a big present for Christmas.

The musician gave the boy, his third child with manager and baby mama Jada Pollock, a gigantic gift.

It is however unclear if the father of three also got presents for the rest of his kids, Boluwatife, the oldest child, and King Ayo.

In a video which was shared on social media Zion can be seen excitey opening the big gift box to see what his father gave him for Christmas.

Wizkid and his son had started to open the wrapped package, but the clip unfortunately ended before they could show what was inside it.

Watch the video below:

