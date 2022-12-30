Wizkid shuts down Lagos as he takes new Lamborghini Urus for a ride (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular Afrobeats singer, Wizkid has driven his brand-new Lamborghini Urus around the streets of Lagos.

The musician drove the green, multi-million naira vehicle for the first time in the nation’s commercial hub.

When Wizkid, who personally drove the vehicle, pulled up to the event location and jumped out of the whip, he attracted attention.

The Grammy winner was also recorded while he was driving around town at night by a member of his staff who was sitting in the backseat.

Watch the video below;

An IG blogger wondered if the singer really bought the ride or rented it and the statement elicited reactions.

john_49595 wrote; Wizkid better davido

kehrian_berniceIt’s obviously rented 😂 he only lied that he bought an Aventador which we’ve not seen him drive, this isn’t his for sure 😂😂

i_m_steadywild; 🔥🔥Real gee move in silence

oni_daramola; I swear the car is dented, check the door at the back 😂

thisguyishighx1000; Poor people go remain poor with some kind mentality o 😂

