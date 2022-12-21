TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding…

Woman gets engaged to rich man 20 years after her first marriage ended

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young woman has used social media to celebrate her mother’s forthcoming second marriage, which comes many years after her first one.

On TikTok, she posted a video of her mother getting engaged to her new partner in front of her own children during a celebration.

@treshonlyniece also flaunted her mother’s wedding band, and revealed that she got engaged to a rich man who has no children.

READ ALSO

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos…

“There is nothing like love and submission in marriage…

In order to encourage women to never settle and constantly pursue the types of relationships they desire, she cited the example of her mother’s life.

The video she shared online captured the heartwarming moment her mum’s lover popped the question.

Sharing the video, she captioned;

”So happy for my mom 🥹 her ring alone just told me don’t settle.”

Watch the video below:

@treshonlyniece

So happy for my mom 🥹 her ring alone just told me don’t settle #blacklove #blacklovematters #blackfamilies #proposal #engaged

♬ Every Kind Of Way – H.E.R.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

Nigerian man rocks maternity gown to cheer his pregnant wife during labour…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Socialite Vera Sidika Pregnant With Second Child

Man returns to shop to give back what he stole there during his childhood…

Woman gets engaged to rich man 20 years after her first marriage ended

Nigerian mum burst into tears as she reunites with son abroad after 10 years…

Mercy Aigbe, Anita Joseph, more A-list celebrities celebrate Iyabo Ojo at 45

Nigerian man kicks against men controlling their wives

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More