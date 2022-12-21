Woman gets engaged to rich man 20 years after her first marriage ended

A young woman has used social media to celebrate her mother’s forthcoming second marriage, which comes many years after her first one.

On TikTok, she posted a video of her mother getting engaged to her new partner in front of her own children during a celebration.

@treshonlyniece also flaunted her mother’s wedding band, and revealed that she got engaged to a rich man who has no children.

In order to encourage women to never settle and constantly pursue the types of relationships they desire, she cited the example of her mother’s life.

The video she shared online captured the heartwarming moment her mum’s lover popped the question.

Sharing the video, she captioned;

”So happy for my mom 🥹 her ring alone just told me don’t settle.”

Watch the video below: