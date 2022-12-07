Woman waiting for the fruit of the womb for 17years conceives after getting r*ped

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Okafor Chekwube has shared the story of how her neighbor conceived after getting raped.

The Nigerian woman had been reportedly waiting for seventeen years to have a child for her husband.

According to Okafor, the woman got married to her husband seventeen years ago and was yet to conceive.

However, she got r*ped and fell pregnant afterwards, but didn’t give birth until this year. After she delivered the baby, her husband was so happy with the blessing even despite the fact that the pregnancy was more than nine months.

Okafor wrote:

“My neighbor has been married for 17 yrs no issue!. Sometimes last year she was raped and she took in. She just delivered and the husband is so happy.”

