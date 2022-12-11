“Worst music concert ever; he should be arrested” — Ghanaians fume over Wizkid absence at his show

Wizkid’s fans in Ghana have taken to social media to criticize him for keeping them waiting for hours at his headline concert.

The singer was scheduled to perform at Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, but attendees claimed he did not show up.

Fans slammed Starboy on social media, accusing him of being disrespectful by not even honoring them with his presence.

A furious man known as Adisin Clintin said he waited from 4pm till 4am and Wizzy did not show up nor convey a reason for his absence.

Videos making the rounds online show music lovers in and outside the stadium at night anticipating the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner’s arrival and the moment they sadly left in the morning when he failed to appear.

A lady identified as Amaka expressed disappointment that Wizkid did not come for the show even though he lives in Ghana.

See more tweets below:

Watch the video below: