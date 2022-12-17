“Yellow cloth go soon scarce” – Reactions as Rema surprises lady who rocked yellow gown to his show (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian ace singer, Rema, has made his fans go wild after he gifted a lady a beautiful piece of artwork for flaunting yellow.

The yellow dress was identified with one of his hitsongs, ‘Calm down’.

This made netizens speculate that every lady will be looking for a yellow attire to wear to his next concert.

Singer Asake releases statement following the death of a…

VIDEO: Asake’s London show gets canceled due to security…

@snackychan__: “Rema concert go be like MTN concert now. Yellow everywhere ”

@nifemischoles08: “If she get sense She go brand that Painting and make money from it ”

@bobbidem: “Next time, everyone will wear yellow 😂😂😂😂.”

@vglam2020: “I guess in his next concert every girl will pull up in a yellow dress😂😂.”

@thelmaeloka: “If na me dis I go carry dis gift enter my husband house in d nearest future😆😆 dem no born me well say I forget dis gift🤣🤣🤣 ”

@user1600163353278: “And I wear exactly this dress she wore yesterday 🥺🥺🥺🥺I for knw make I go o😅😂😂😂😂.”

@oc_babyy: “Yellow go soon scarce for market😅😅😂😂😂.”

@b2k.ssa: “next concert you go beg them to wear another color Next time😅😅😅”.

Watch video below:

@pulsenigeria247

Yellow Clothe is about to be scarce in the market😂 #pulsenigeria #pulseviral #pulseevent #rema

♬ original sound – Pulse Nigeria

