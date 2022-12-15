“You can’t tell me to move on” – Tonto Dikeh replies colleague, Dave Ogbeni

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh has slammed her colleague, Dave Ogbeni hours after telling her to move on.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Dave took to his social media to urge celebrities who are Ex’s to move on or settle their difference in private.

The whole bourhaha started after Tonto Dikeh who resumed dragging her ex husband, Churchill stating that she ‘fed him’ at the same time calling him a ‘mini man’.

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan responded to Tonto Dikeh’s assertion, adding that “yeyebrities” frequently make this claim after being abandoned by their ex-partners.

The whole saga didn’t end there as you trust NBS to respond as she took to her Instagram account to slam him.

Making a public mockery of his house calling it a ‘rat space’.

Now responding to Dave, Tonto stated that she won’t move on because it’s her story to tell and not his and she wouldn’t be moving on until she feels she needs to not because she was told to.

Concluding the post with; “You don’t tell a woman to move on from a man she dumped”.

See post below;