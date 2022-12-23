“You go see your man” – Nigerian boy shades his mother as she returns home (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A viral video has shown the hilarious moment an elderly lady who was on her way back from an outing got confronted by her son.

In the video, her son asked her whether she went to see her man and in response, she confirmed that she went to see her boyfriend.

 

He said:

“You go see ur man, you go see your man shey?”

She replied: “Yes, Yes my boyfriend.”

He added:
“I talk am. Waka well, bring money come.”

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“😂😂😂 My sweet mum day go see her boyfriend”

Reacting to the video: @user7115799271637 wrote: “leave the woman 😂.”

@user2868607525456 wrote: “bring money come oh😁😁.”

@user3760460322755 wrote: “mama di hot 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

@ofogba martins wrote: “mumsy get boyfriend? God when ohhhhhh 😂😂😂😂”

@Leenah ❤️💝 wrote: “😂😂😂 U are not serious.”

Watch the video below:

@innowhite

♬ original sound – Inno white💯

