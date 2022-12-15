Young lady upgrades her family’s old house to storey-building after becoming successful

A South African woman has eulogized herself after she built her parents a new house.

The lady razed down her family’s old, dilapidated house and built double story-building on the same land after becoming successful in her career.

The young lady identified on social media as Nosiphiwo Mafilikana works as a fitness and travel adviser as well as distributor for health management brands.

Nosiphiwo took to her social media page and shared a clip showing the before vs after moments of the two houses.

Sharing the video she wrote:

“I come from humble beginnings I know how it feels to have nothing that’s why I will forever grateful for everything in my life Being able to turn our DRP House into a Double Storey house has been far my greatest achievement in life Lord I’ll forever be greatful for the herbalife business opportunity.”

Watch the video below: