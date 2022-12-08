Young man laments after doing Yahoo Yahoo for 3 years without getting rich

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Young Nigerian man shares his downward transition on social media years after joining Yahoo Yahoo (internet scam).

In a throwback video, he promised his social media followers that, in three years, he would start doing things and grow into a major baller.

Give me 3 years, I don join Yahoo and work go soon pay me plz,” he wrote.

Much to his disappointment, his fraud business never paid as he is yet to make it.

A different scene in the clip showed the young man looking the same, which no upgrade in his life style after years of going into scam.

He cried out that Yahoo didn’t give him the money he wanted and pleaded for another three years so that he can learn tailoring.

He wrote; ”E don red ooo, yahoo no favor me, u fit give me another 3 years to learn tailoring.”

