Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial social media Influencer, MandyKizz has taken to her Instagram account to clear the air about her rumoured personality.

In the emotional video posted via her Instagram account, the influencer was seen in tears as she tried to explain to the world that she is not an Olosho.

She said:

“Everything I’m just doing on this social media is just a way to survive. it’s just a way to put food on my family table. I have so much bills on me. I’m doing alot which you guys cannot understand.”
She went on to narrate how she has lost a lot of friends because of her choice of contents.


In her words:

“I’m just me, no boyfriend, nothing nothing. But at times, it gets to me because you guys do not understand me. I’m not making this video for you to like me but please understand me. I have thought about it and I have decided to change my content. I deserve to be happy”.

Watch the video below:

