Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu (Video)

Alex Ekubo, one of Nollywood’s most eligible bachelors, has allegedly reconciled with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu.

According to rumors, the actor compelled his ex-fiancee to publicly apologize to him and retract some of her statements. According to insiders, Alex demanded the apology to repair his image, which she had harmed with her statement about their breakup. According to the insiders, Alex approved of the post before making it public.

TheInfoNG has also learned that Fancy, who is based in the U. S, has been in Nigeria for some days now, and has been living with Alex.

Chats and videos between the estranged lovebirds have further fueled rumours of their reconciliation.

See chats and videos below: