TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s…

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy…

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Alex Ekubo, one of Nollywood’s most eligible bachelors, has allegedly reconciled with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu.

According to rumors, the actor compelled his ex-fiancee to publicly apologize to him and retract some of her statements. According to insiders, Alex demanded the apology to repair his image, which she had harmed with her statement about their breakup. According to the insiders, Alex approved of the post before making it public.

READ ALSO

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy…

“There’s nothing on the street, hold your man tight” –…

TheInfoNG has also learned that Fancy, who is based in the U. S, has been in Nigeria for some days now, and has been living with Alex.

Chats and videos between the estranged lovebirds have further fueled rumours of their reconciliation.

See chats and videos below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy Austin as she…

23-year-old influencer raises eyebrows after buying house and office worth over…

Odunlade Adekola receives huge money cake, frames and more on his 46th birthday…

“Try to rest and stop doing everything to pepper your husband’s first wife” –…

Man shares video of lady in his hotel room lying to her boyfriend via phone

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Seyi Vibez offers scholarship to talented boy who sang his song

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu…

“I want a good man with family oriented mindset” – Actress…

“I just want to make more money in 2023” – Actress, Monica…

Bride screams for joy after spotting singer Chike on her wedding day (Video)

Graduate reveals she pushed herself to bag first class after losing her parents

Trouble in paradise? Davido’s cousin, B-Red and wife unfollows each other on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More