Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she flaunts new bestfriend

Lizzy Gold, a Nollywood actress, has questioned her colleague Destiny Etiko about her new bestfriend.

Destiny Etiko had taken to her Instagram page to share an emotional video of her reuniting with Sharon Francis, who she described as her bestfriend.

Lizzy Gold, who is also bestfriends with Destiny Etiko, didn’t find the use of ‘bestie’ for Sharon Francis amusing. Taking to Destiny’s comment section, Lizzy questioned the number of friends, she has.

“What is going on here?? Hello @destinyetikoofficial. How many best friends do you have?? You are disowned from today… @sharonfrancis01 I will whoop your ass”.

Reacting, Destiny Etiko stated that Sharon has been her bestfriend for years.

“Baby u know I love u so much na but @sharonfrancis01 has been my bestie. Pls don’t disown me o”.