Actress Luchy Donalds left heartbroken after a friend scammed her of N1.5 million for liposuction

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Luchy Donalds, a Nollywood actress, has been left betrayed and heartbroken after a friend defrauded her of N1.5 million.

Luchy revealed that her friend had lied to her about her mother, who had raised her all by herself. The movie star later discovered that the money was used for surgery by the supposed friend.

Despite the betrayal, Luchy vowed to continue assisting people.

I always help people on a very low key off social media but is this evil act not discouraging?? Can I easy believe such stories from anyone again?? If my own friend can job me then who wouldn’t want to job me. Lying with her mothers life who single handedly raised her after the death of her father when she was only fifteen years old just to do surgery body.

This is for everyone to stay woke, these girls can go any length just to do body. If you don’t have money for body, rest until you get the money naaa. That is of you must do your body. I am soooo hurt. LIFE”, she said.

