Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Ifeoma, the sister of popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has weighed in to defend him.

The relationship between actor Alex Ekubo and his ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu, appears to be unfurling as his sister Ifeoma has defended him in the drama.

Ifeoma clarified the situation of the shenanigans going on between the estranged couple in an online chat with Obodo Oyibo.

Regarding the seexual orientation of Alex Ekubo, Ifeoma dispelled rumors that her brother is gay and criticized Fancy for encouraging such rumors with her “Live in your truth” declaration and the claim that they were never intimate during their five-year relationship.

Ifeoma argued that Fancy was spreading untrue rumors about her brother and that he isn’t gaay. According to Ifeoma, the two had sx in January, therefore the ‘gaay’ accusations are untrue.

