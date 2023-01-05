American Actress, Gabrielle Union opens up on her failed marriage Chris Howard

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

American actress, Gabrielle Union has opened up on her failed marriage to her first husband.

The fact that Gab Union has been wed to former NBA player Dwyane Wade since 2014 is no longer breaking news.

Gabrielle Union admitted that her marriage to Chris Howard, her first husband, was a “dysfunctional one” on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

She said that they had been unfaithful to one another. Gabrielle said that since she was in charge of paying their bills, she felt free to lie.

She said:

“in my first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating. A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing?

You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well. I was paying all the bills. I was working my a** off and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches. It was such a st¥pid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase.”

