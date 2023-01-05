American Actress, Gabrielle Union opens up on her failed marriage Chris Howard

American actress, Gabrielle Union has opened up on her failed marriage to her first husband.

The fact that Gab Union has been wed to former NBA player Dwyane Wade since 2014 is no longer breaking news.

Gabrielle Union admitted that her marriage to Chris Howard, her first husband, was a “dysfunctional one” on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

She said that they had been unfaithful to one another. Gabrielle said that since she was in charge of paying their bills, she felt free to lie.

She said: