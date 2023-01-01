BBNaija’s Nengi marks 25th birthday with steamy bathtub photos

The Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi has shared racy bathtub photos to mark her 25th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Nengi revealed that her new age feels so sexy. She expressed gratitude to God for choosing her and her late mother for birthing, raising, and supporting her.

She wrote, “With each year that goes by, I am more grateful. Thank you my Father in Heaven for perpetually choosing me and thank you to my mother in heaven for birthing me, raising me, supporting me and loving me unconditionally. Everything I am today is because of everything that you are.

P.S : 25 feels sooooo sexy. Happy New Year Everyone”.

See her post below: