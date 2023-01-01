TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s…

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy…

BBNaija’s Nengi marks 25th birthday with steamy bathtub photos

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi has shared racy bathtub photos to mark her  25th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Nengi revealed that her new age feels so sexy. She expressed gratitude to God for choosing her and her late mother for birthing, raising, and supporting her.

She wrote, “With each year that goes by, I am more grateful. Thank you my Father in Heaven for perpetually choosing me and thank you to my mother in heaven for birthing me, raising me, supporting me and loving me unconditionally. Everything I am today is because of everything that you are.

READ ALSO

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife,…

Odunlade Adekola receives huge money cake, frames and more…

P.S : 25 feels sooooo sexy. Happy New Year Everyone”.

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy Austin as she…

23-year-old influencer raises eyebrows after buying house and office worth over…

Odunlade Adekola receives huge money cake, frames and more on his 46th birthday…

“Try to rest and stop doing everything to pepper your husband’s first wife” –…

Man shares video of lady in his hotel room lying to her boyfriend via phone

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Nengi marks 25th birthday with steamy bathtub photos

Singer, Seyi Vibez offers scholarship to talented boy who sang his song

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu…

“I want a good man with family oriented mindset” – Actress…

“I just want to make more money in 2023” – Actress, Monica…

Bride screams for joy after spotting singer Chike on her wedding day (Video)

Graduate reveals she pushed herself to bag first class after losing her parents

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More