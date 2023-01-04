Comedian Elder O remarries 8 years after first wife died

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

Eight years after the passing of his first wife, popular Lagos-based comedian David Ogechukwu, often known as Elder O, discovered love again and was able to lead his new bride down the aisle.

According to information acquired, Elder O married his lovely damsel, Chiamaka Ukeje from Akpulu in Imo state, in a traditional ceremony on Tuesday, January 3.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Funny Man expressed his excitement, “It ended in praise. Happy married life to us.”

Comedian, Elder O had lost his wife, during childbirth, few months after their wedding.

Elder O, married his late wife , Charity Odoemelam traditionally on February 1, 2014 and sadly buried her on December, 30th same year, after she died during the birth of their first child.

The Funny Man whose annual show, Comic Relief held November 27 has so far kept to his promise of waiting for 5 years before remarriage.

“He stayed 8 years before remarrying because he wanted to properly take care of his son. It wasn’t easy, but he tried his best. His wedding has been fixed for January 3, 2023,” a close source confirmed.

