Destiny Etiko’s adopted daughter, Chinenye leaks private message she received from Skitmaker, Sabinus

Chinenye Eucharia, the adoptive daughter of veteran Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko, posted a snapshot of the message she got from Sabinus.

After getting a message from the well-known skitmaker, Chinenye, who is purportedly “beefing” Destiny, became quite delighted.

Chinenye who had earlier uploaded a skit on her Instagram page, and Sabinus came across it.

Sabinus was impressed and he slid into Chinenye Eucharia’s DM with some laughing emojis.

She shared a screenshot of the message he sent to her on her Instagram story.

“Who dey??? @mrfunny1 This means so much coming from you. I appreciate”, she captioned it.

THEINFONG recalls that Popular Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko, has spilt some details about her adopted daughter, Chinenye.

She stated that she had really wanted to help her because of the humble background she came from and because she loved her very much.

She however mentioned that Chinenye hurt her even though she meant well and loved her wholeheartedly.