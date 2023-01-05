“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex wife, Heidi throws shades at Davido’s wife, Chioma

Sina Rambo’s former lover, Heidi, has tackled Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland, referring to her as member of ‘endurance’ group.

The drama started after a fan took to Heidi’s comments section to claim that Heidi was feeling jealous of Chioma.

This didn’t go down well with Heidi who blasted the fan while also throwing subtle shades at Chioma and referring to her as the leader of ‘edurance group’

“I see why you people are jealous of Chioma. She is the true definition of beauty”, the troll said.

Heidi in her reaction fired back:

“Abeg abeg did you get lost in my comment section? Carry your endurance group elsewhere pls.”

Social media users have reacted differently to the comments.

See post below: