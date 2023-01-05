TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed…

Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with…

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex wife, Heidi throws shades at Davido’s wife, Chioma

Entertainment
By Shalom

Sina Rambo’s former lover, Heidi, has tackled Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland, referring to her as member of ‘endurance’ group.

The drama started after a fan took to Heidi’s comments section to claim that Heidi was feeling jealous of Chioma.

This didn’t go down well with Heidi who blasted the fan while also throwing subtle shades at Chioma and referring to her as the leader of ‘edurance group’

READ ALSO

Singer Davido pays Chioma’s bride price in full at Ezeala…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus…

“I see why you people are jealous of Chioma. She is the true definition of beauty”, the troll said.

Heidi in her reaction fired back:

“Abeg abeg did you get lost in my comment section? Carry your endurance group elsewhere pls.”

Social media users have reacted differently to the comments.

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with pastor’s…

I was insulted for living in rented apartment – Actress, Ruby Ojiakor says as…

So I finally married in this life – Nigerian lady congratulates herself on…

“You are more matured and smarter” – May Yul Edochie pens powerful message to…

“You voted for me, but you have no right over my life” – Phyna tells fans…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex wife, Heidi throws…

Nigerian lady blames God for her pain and failure

“I fell in love and I’ve been happier than I’ve ever…

VIDEO: Man who visited home for Christmas celebration found dead inside his car…

Singer Davido pays Chioma’s bride price in full at Ezeala Odu, Imo state

Graduate shares testimony after surviving two accidents in one day

VIDEO: BBNaija’s Nini reacts to her rumoured engagement to Saga

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More