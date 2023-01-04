Doctor quits medical practice after nearly being lynched by patient’s relatives

A Nigerian doctor has said that his narrow escape from an assault had a role in his decision to give up practicing medicine.

After a patient’s daughter passed away while he was watching, the patient’s family almost beat the doctor severely, the doctor turned sports analyst recalled.

A matron reportedly saved him on the incident’s Saturday night, according to the Twitter influencer known as @Sports Doctor2.

He shared his experience in response to news of Dr. Iluobe being murdered by the family of a patient who died while under his care.

@Sports_Doctor2 wrote; “The day I knew I didn’t have a future practicing medicine in Nigeria was the day I was almost beaten by a patient relative in children’s emergency after their daughter died. It took the quick thinking of the matron to use her body as shield to save me that night. What happened? It was a Saturday morning and I was on call in Children’s Emergency.

I arrived my happy self, cracked jokes with the matron on call and did a brief ward round with the consultant, and Senior Register on call. We came to this baby girl that was looking seriously sick. She looked like a skeleton as she was severely malnourished, this also caused her to have severe sepsis(infection). My consultant noticed the antibiotics she was placed on wasn’t working as she was still having fever, changed it and told me to write a referral to Dietitians.

The dietitians came reviewed and wrote out a diet plan for the child. Now if you see the parents of this girl, they both were looking healthy with the father looking like a weight lifter. The mum was told to go get the new drugs outside as it wasn’t available in the hospital. Now from just looking at that child, you would know she’s been sick at home for a long time but her parents didn’t bother to bring her to the hospital up until now her situation is critical.

It was evening and the mother had not gotten the drug until her child entered “crisis”. We resuscitated her, that was when the consultant shouted on her and she left to get the drug immediately. The matron called me to come and administer the drug which I did after calculating her dose using her weight (Children’s drugs are given according to their weight).

It wasn’t up to 30-45mins, the matron started shouting, “Doc, Doc”, we all rushed to down only to see the girl having another crisis. We tried everything but the girl didn’t make it this time and while we were doing this, I saw the wife pointing at me and talking to her husband.

Immediately we told them the girl is dead, the hefty looking husband with his brothers rushed to grab me, the matron blocked them and my chiefs took me inside the Residents call room and locked the door. I could hear them shouting they will kill me, I was TERRIFIED!!! I had to be smuggled home the next day. They believed the drug I gave a severely malnourished child with severe sepsis killed her when I did my absolute best to save her. Now this is the plight of every average Nigerian doctor, your life is ALWAYS at risk if a patient dies.

A doctor that was supposed to be doing “Cross-Over” with his loved ones was on duty to save lives on the 31st of December barely 3days ago in Delta State. He accepted & treated a GUN SHOT victim and when the patient couldn’t make it, the family relatives attacked and killed him!”